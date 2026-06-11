FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
8th Pay Commission: More age, more money, demand pensioners

8th Pay Commission: More age, more money, demand pensioners

'Pranit ke shows band hone chahiye': Rashami Desai demands action against comedian

'Pranit ke shows band hone chahiye': Rashami Desai demands action

India summons top US diplomat to protest attack on tanker off Oman coast

India summons top US diplomat over attack on tanker off Oman coast

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10

From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India

HomeIndia

INDIA

Kerala reports fresh Nipah case, implements contamination protocol

Kerala reports a suspected Nipah virus case in Kozhikode as a 40-year-old man tested positive in preliminary tests. Health authorities have started treatment, contact tracing, and containment measures.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 07:41 AM IST

Kerala reports fresh Nipah case, implements contamination protocol
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kerala's health authorities have stepped up surveillance efforts after a 40-year-old man from Kozhikode tested positive for Nipah virus in a preliminary examination. The patient is currently receiving treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

Officials said the initial screening indicated a possible Nipah infection, though the final confirmation from a specialised virology laboratory is still awaited. Despite the pending results, the state health department has already activated precautionary measures to reduce the risk of transmission.

Contact Tracing and Monitoring Underway

As part of the standard response protocol, health officials have begun identifying individuals who may have come into contact with the patient. These contacts are being monitored for symptoms and advised to follow necessary precautions.

Authorities are also assessing the patient's recent travel history, movements, and interactions to determine any potential exposure routes. Rapid contact tracing is considered crucial in containing Nipah outbreaks due to the virus's ability to spread through close human contact.

Health experts have urged the public not to panic while assuring that all necessary steps are being taken to prevent any wider outbreak.

Kerala's Experience With Nipah Outbreaks

Kerala has faced multiple Nipah virus outbreaks over the past several years, making the state one of India's most experienced regions in handling the disease. Previous cases were reported in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023, with Kozhikode frequently emerging as a hotspot.

The virus is primarily transmitted from animals, particularly fruit bats, to humans. In some cases, it can also spread between people through close contact with infected individuals or bodily fluids.

Nipah remains a serious public health concern because of its high mortality rate and the absence of a specific antiviral treatment or approved vaccine.

According to official records, Kerala reported 31 confirmed Nipah cases and 24 deaths across four outbreaks between 2018 and 2023. Over the years, the state has strengthened its disease surveillance network, emergency response systems and public awareness campaigns, enabling authorities to respond more effectively whenever a suspected case emerges.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
8th Pay Commission: More age, more money, demand pensioners
8th Pay Commission: More age, more money, demand pensioners
Three Indian sailors missing after US hits vessel with 21 men onboard off Oman coast
Three Indian sailors missing after US hits vessel with 21 men onboard off Oman c
Kerala reports fresh Nipah case, implements contamination protocol
Kerala reports fresh Nipah case, implements contamination protocol
US-Iran Talks doomed? Pentagon attacks southern Iran, Tehran closes Strait of Hormuz
US-Iran Talks doomed? Pentagon attacks southern Iran, Tehran closes Strait of Ho
'Pranit ke shows band hone chahiye': Rashami Desai demands action against comedian
'Pranit ke shows band hone chahiye': Rashami Desai demands action
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India
From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement