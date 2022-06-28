Kerala reinforces Covid-19 curbs as daily cases continue to rise

IANS Photo

Amid an increase in Covid cases and related deaths, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to strictly reinforce the curbs which were in place till recently. Consequent to this, the popular adage 'SMS' is back and so are sanitisers, soap, masks, and social distancing.

The order states that those who do not wear masks while in public or seated in a vehicle will be fined. A total of 27,218 positive cases and 229 Covid deaths have so far been reported in the state this month. In the past several days, the average number of new cases has crossed 3,000, forcing the authorities to strictly enforce the Covid protocols.

With Kerala getting back to the pre-Covid stage and all educational institutions now open to full strength from June 1, there has been a spike in cold and fever among students.

Meanwhile, India recorded 11,793 new coronavirus infections, pushing the country's tally to 4,34,18,839, while the active cases rose to 96,700, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,25,047 with 27 new fatalities, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.

The active Covid cases comprise 0.22 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.57 percent, the health ministry said. An increase of 2,280 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.49 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.36 percent, the ministry said.