Kerala records 29,471 new Covid-19 infections, 28 fatalities

Kerala on Tuesday reported 29,471 fresh Covid cases while the test positivity rate was 30.86 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement. The daily cases in the state were peaking from the third week of last month and were touching 50,000 cases which now has come down below 30,000. While there were 46,393 recoveries, the total number of active cases for the first time in several days came down below the 3 lakh-mark to 2,83,676.



Meanwhile, 28 Covid deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the overall death toll to 59,939. On the vaccination front 100 per cent (2.68 crore) have had one dose, of which 85 per cent (2.27 crore) has taken both the doses. Besides, in the 15 to 18 age group, 74 per cent (11.17 lakh) have been given the single dose.