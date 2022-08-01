Kerala rains: IMD issues red alert; school, colleges to remain shut on Tuesday

File Photo

Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains over the past few weeks. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram for two days.

Following the red alert announcement made by IMD, district collector Geromic George has declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges for August 2.

Students must note that exams will be conducted as per schedule.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked people to be vigilant following the heavy rains in the state.

"As the India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in the state for the next five days, people should be very vigilant," the Chief Minister said earlier today.

Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts are experiencing heavy rains. Water levels in rivers are rising in many places.

Many streams overflowed. Earlier in the month of July, the Kannur and Kasargod districts witnessed heavy showers with the rivers of Kasargod overflowing.

Several houses in Kannur collapsed and got partially damaged due to the inundation of rainwater inside. One family had to be shifted from the Payannur municipality due to the overflow.

The water levels of Kadalundi (Malapuram), Bharathapuzha (Palakad), Shiria (Kasargod), Karavannoor (Thrissur) and Gayatri (Thrissur) rivers have reached the warning level.

(With ANI Inputs)