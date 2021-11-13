Kerala rains: IMD issues Orange ALERT in 11 districts as heavy showers lash state

Idukki DC said the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam of the Idukki reservoir might be opened on Saturday or Sunday in case the rain continues.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert for six districts of Kerala - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki on November 13. The five districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki have an orange alert on November 14 indicating heavy rains.

Warning people living downstream of the Idukki dam and along the banks of the Periyar river to remain cautious, the Idukki district Collector said the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam of the Idukki reservoir might be opened on Saturday or Sunday in case the rain continues in the district.

The IMD website says Kerala has received 86 per cent excess rainfall during the period of October 1 to 12.

