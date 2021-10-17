Kerala rainfall update: 21 dead in floods, landslides; defence forces join rescue ops

Kerala has witnessed major floods and landslides in some districts after the incessant rainfall began on October 16. Thirteen bodies were recovered from Kerala's Kottayam and 8 from Idukki districts taking the total death toll to 21 on Sunday (October 17).

Taking stock of the situation, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had requested the deployment of rescue forces. Since then, the Army, Navy, and Air Force have been mobilized to carry out flood relief operations in Kerala.

Many flood-hit regions saw the Indian Air Force (IAF) medium-lift helicopters engage in operations in an effort to rescue the people who have been stuck to provide relief. "Indian Air Force medium-lift helicopters have been inducted for #floodrelief efforts in districts of #Kerala inundated due to heavy rains", IAF said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, INS Garuda, Kochi Southern Naval Command (SNC) is providing relief material to landslide affected areas in Koottickal, Kottayam, Southern Naval Command.

The National Disaster Relief Teams (NDRF) has deployed a total of 11 teams in coordination with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

CM Vijayan has requested the people of the state to take all precautions against the rain. He said, "105 relief camps have been set up across the State and arrangements have been made to start more camps."

Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'Yellow Alert' in 11 districts of Kerala for heavy rainfall. The alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

Heavy rains have been lashing the state starting Friday evening leaving roads at several places flooded and normal traffic affected at quite a number of places.