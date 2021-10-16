Kerala Rain update: IMD issues red alert in 5, orange alert in 7 districts

As incessant rains continue to hit Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Saturday, October 16. A yellow alert has also been issued for two districts.

According to the statement released by the IMD, the red alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur districts. While orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad district.

The statement also said, "Under the influence of the low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast, Kerala is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls till the morning of 17th October 2021."

The statement further said, "Also, isolated heavy rainfall is expected on 18th and a further reduction in rainfall from 19th morning."

On the other hand, waterlogging has already begun in the Kanjirappally town of Kottayam district due to incessant rainfall in the area.

#WATCH Waterlogged street in Kanjirappally, Kottayam district as the area continues to receive heavy rainfall IMD has issued a Red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts of Kerala pic.twitter.com/LocqwW3CfL — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

The Chief Minister's office has also issued a notice for citizens not to enter water bodies for any reason at all. "The next 24 hours should be extremely vigilant. There is a possibility of rising water levels in rivers and overflowing of some dams. People living near river banks and below dam areas should be vigilant and follow the instructions given by the authorities," CMO said in a statement.