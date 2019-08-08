Kerala Rain: Schools, colleges shut down, red alert issued in three districts

Major landslides have also been reported from the Idukki district.

Heavy rains have hit several districts of Kerala, including Idukki, Wayanad, Kasaragod, and Malappuram, where disaster management authorities have been pressed into rescue service to evacuate victims from flood-like situations.

Till now, two people are reported dead in the state following the incessant rainfall. While one death was reported from Attapadi where a 50-year-old died after a tree fell on his house, the second death was reported from the Wayanad district where a 24-year-old woman died while being in the process of being rescued from her submerged house.

Following the heavy rains, schools in six districts of Kerala have been given holiday. Schools in Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Idukki, Wayanad, and Kasaragod have been shut down. Colleges, too, have been given holidays following the heavy rains. However, there has been no change in examination dates which were pre-fixed.

Earlier, with predictions of heavy rainfall, the Kerala Disaster Management Authority had on Wednesday issued 'Red Alert' warning for Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 'Orange Alert' warnings were issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kasaragod districts for Friday.

Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday had predicted 'Fairly widespread' to 'widespread rainfall' with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state of Kerala for the next three days.

'Red Alert' warning denotes that an area will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

An 'Orange Alert' warning denotes heavy to very heavy rainfall in a particular area.