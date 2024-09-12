Kerala: Professor collapses and dies during Onam celebrations at college after…

James, who was also the staff secretary and responsible for coordinating the events for the teachers, participated in a tug-of-war game during the celebrations.

An Assistant Professor in Commerce Department at Sacred Heart College in Thevara, Kochi, died on Thursday during Onam celebrations at the college. A native of Thodupuzha, James V George, a 38-year-old was indulging in the festivities when he suddenly collapsed.

James, who was also the staff secretary and responsible for coordinating the events for the teachers, participated in a tug-of-war game during the celebrations. Just after the game, he collapsed and was quickly taken to the college clinic, where his vitals were normal. However, while resting at the clinic, he collapsed again and was then shifted to Ernakulam Medical Trust Hospital, where he could not be saved, as reported by Manorama.

James joined the Department of Commerce at Sacred Heart College as an assistant professor in 2014 and was also a part of the Commerce PG Board of Studies at Mahatma Gandhi University. He lives with his wife, Sona, and his son, Varghese.

His remains have been kept at the college for public homage, and a funeral will be performed at his house in Thodupuzha.

Onam, celebrated in Kerala, is a popular annual harvest festival.