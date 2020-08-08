Kerala Plane Crash: Air India flight's black box recovered from Kozhikode crash site; probe underway

The black boxes from the Air India Express Flight IX-1344 that crash-landed in Kozhikode have been recovered and the precise cause of the mishap will be determined after analyzing them, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who arrived here on Saturday to take stock of the situation said.

"We visited the site of the crash and two black boxes have been recovered. The precise cause of the mishap will be determined when we analyze data in those black boxes," he said.

He tweeted later to say "Digital Flight Data Recorder & Cockpit Voice Recorder of the ill-fated aircraft have been retrieved. AAIB is conducting investigations."

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting a probe into the Friday evening crash landing of the Air India flight, in which 18 people were killed.

He also said that out of 149 people admitted to hospitals, three of them are critical and are on ventilators.

"There were 190 people on board the aircraft, out of them, 18 lost their lives. 149 people were also admitted to hospitals, of which 23 have been discharged. A few patients are in critical condition, three of them are also on ventilators," he added.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Saturday announced a financial compensation worth Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who died in the accident involving the ill-fated Air India Express flight veering off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur international airport on Friday night.

"The state government has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who have lost their lives. The medical expenses of those under treatment will be taken over by the state government," Chief Minister Vijayan told the reporters.

The Chief Minister also said out of the 18 who died, 14 are adults and four are children. "Out of the 14 adults, seven are male and others female. Currently, 149 people are in various hospitals of Malappuram and Kozhikode, out of which 23 are in critical condition. Earlier, 23 were discharged after being provided initial medical assistance," Vijayan said.

Vijayan also said that if any further assistance is required, the state government will take an appropriate decision to support them to get back to normal life.

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that as an interim relief, the central government will make a payment of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each deceased who lost their lives in the aircraft crash in Kozhikode, while Rs 2 lakh will be given to the seriously injured.

At least 18 people have lost their lives and 149 are under treatment at various hospitals of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media after a high-level meeting held at the district in which state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also participated.

(With ANI inputs)