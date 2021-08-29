Kerala imposes night curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases- Details inside

The Kerala government on Saturday announced a night curfew in the state in a bid to check the spread of COVID cases. The night curfew will come in effect from Monday, and will be imposed daily from 10 pm to 6 am, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

CM Vijayan on Saturday said a total of 1,67,497 samples for COVID-19 were tested in Kerala, out of which 31,265 samples tested positive for coronavirus, while 153 deaths from the pandemic were recorded.

The state is witnessing a sudden surge in cases of COVID-19, reporting around and over 30,000 cases for the last few days with Total Positivity Rate (TPR) has 19 percent. Seeing this, CM Vijayan imposed Sunday lockdown in Kerala, after an exemption for the last two weeks.

Kerala reported 32,801 cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 179 deaths from coronavirus infection. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 39,46,307 while the death toll is at 20,313. There are currently 1,95,796 active cases of coronavirus in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state.

Amid rising COVID cases in the state, the Central government wrote to the Kerala government, asking to contain the graph of coronavirus.

The home secretary reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Kerala and also gave a number of suggestions to contain the spread of the virus in the southern state.