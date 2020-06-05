Kerala: One arrested for alleged role in pregnant elephant's killing in Palakkad

The man has been identified as Wilson who carries out farming in areas around Ambalappara.

Kerala Foreign minister K Raju said on Friday that one person has been arrested in connection with the killing of a pregnant elephant in Palakkad district in Kerala.

The man has been identified as Wilson who carries out farming in areas around Ambalappara.

Amid outrage over the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala's Palakkad, the district police said a special investigation team has been formed under a DSP-rank officer to probe the matter.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said three suspects are under the scanner of teams probing the death of the elephant. Vijayan assured that all concerns raised will not go in vain and justice will prevail and the culprits brought to book.

According to reports, the 15-year-old elephant is suspected to have consumed a pineapple filled with firecrackers which exploded in the animal's mouth and it died standing in Velliyar River about a week later.

After a massive outrage from across the country, personnel of Kerala police and the forest department's Crime Investigation Team visited the spot and collected evidence.

The probe is mainly focused in the Mannarkkad area where the cultivation of crops is being done by the people.

The postmortem report of the animal has revealed that the wounds were there for two weeks. The report said the explosion fractured the bones of the elephant and caused a lot of damage to the mouth and she was not able to take food for days. The report said that the elephant died of choking due to water getting filled in her lungs.