Kerala officer A Pradeep who died in IAF chopper crash had received praise from President, read full story

Bravehearts don't die, they live in the minds of others through their great works done in the public interest. Such is the story of Junior Warrant Officer A Pradeep who was one of those 13 unfortunates who lost their lives in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika were also among those killed in this fatal air crash.

As per a media report, the 37-year-old native of Ponnukkara in Thrissur district had come home to Kerala for his son's birthday. His father Arakkal Radhakrishan is said to be on life support due to chronic pulmonary disease. Pradeep was posted at the IAF station in Sulur near Coimbatore.

The mortal remains of Pradeep will be brought to his native home in Ponnukkara for cremation with full military honours. Pradeep had joined Indian Air Force in 2002 and had been stationed all around the country. He is survived by his wife Sreelakshmi and two children who resided with him at IAF staff quarters in Sulur.

A Pradeep's elaborate career

A Pradeep was serving at the Sulur airbase in Coimbatore during the floods and was on special duty in Kerala for rescue operations.

IAF officer A Pradeep was involved in flood rescue operations, both in Uttarakhand during 2013 and in Kerala in 2018.

The Kerala state government had honoured A Pradeep for being part of the missions that airlifted thousands of people during the floods.

Prior to that, the IAF officer had also taken part in several rescue missions in North India including the anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.