Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Kerala: NIA court sends arrested PFI leaders to judicial custody till October 20

After the accused were produced before the court as their NIA custody period ended today, court has asked the NIA to produce the accused on October 20

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 05:52 PM IST

Kerala: NIA court sends arrested PFI leaders to judicial custody till October 20
General Secretary of banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), Abdul Sattar produced before the NIA Court, in Kochi on Thursday | Photo: ANI

A special court here on Friday sent 11 Popular Front of India (PFI) activists, who were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently, to judicial custody till October 20. The accused were produced before the court as their NIA custody period ended today.  

The court has asked the NIA to produce the accused on October 20. Meanwhile, the NIA has sought seven day custody of the third accused, Abdul Sathar, who was recently arrested. The court will consider the custody application on Monday.

READ | 'No VIP culture in Modi era': PM's convoy stops to give way to ambulance in Gujarat

The NIA has raised serious allegations against the banned PFI and its arrested leaders and claimed that the seized documents during the raids contain highly incriminating materials targeting prominent leaders of a particular community.

In a remand report submitted before the NIA special court seeking custody of 10 accused in a case registered here, the agency also alleged that the radical Islamist outfit encouraged youth to join terrorist groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Islamic State of iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda.

READ | Crackers to remain prohibited as Arvind Kejriwal issues 15-point strategy to combat Delhi pollution

In near simultaneous raids across the country, a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the NIA on September 22 led to the arrest of 106 activists of the PFI in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials had said.

The maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2).

READ | 'Congress reduced to a party of brother-sister duo', says BJP chief JP Nadda

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scorecard
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.