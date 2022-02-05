COVID-19 Update: Kerala issues fresh guidelines for international travellers - Check details

On Friday, February 4, the Kerala government announced new guidelines for international travellers.

As per the new rules, travellers arriving from other countries need to undergo symptom surveillance. Basically, keeping a check on the symptoms of the individual. Now, if the traveller is by any chance found symptomatic, then they will have to take the RT-PCR test. If they test positive, further precautions like isolation, etc will take place.

Those who do not have any symptoms are also advised to home quarantine themselves for seven days and if symptoms develop then they will too have to take the RT-PCR test and process from there onwards whatever the results are.

The state government has advised all passengers to follow all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and avoid crowding and maintain social distance.

As of Friday, Kerala recorded 38,684 fresh infections which raised the total caseload to 62,11,116. The state also reported 595 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 57,296.