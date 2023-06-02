Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Kerala: Mysterious underground sounds raise concern among villagers; experts to conduct scientific investigation

The residents of Chenappady hamlet reported hearing the loud noises twice in the early hours of Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 06:58 PM IST

Kerala: Mysterious underground sounds raise concern among villagers; experts to conduct scientific investigation
Kerala: Mysterious underground sounds raise concern among villagers; experts to conduct scientific investigation | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Locals in a small hamlet in Kerala's Kottayam district were alarmed by mysterious underneath noises. The residents of Chenappady village reported hearing the loud noises twice in the early hours of Friday. They said that earlier this week, similar sounds were heard in the neighbourhood and other nearby locations as well.

The residents said that the environment had not changed and that only a scientific investigation could determine the precise origin of the ongoing subsurface noises. The region will shortly be inspected, according to Department of Mining and Geology officials in Kerala.

When the sounds were originally detected earlier this week, according to a department source, they had previously checked the location. According to reports that identically large noises were once again reported today, the specialists will shortly inspect the area, the source informed PTI.

She did, however, assert that the only way to determine the true origin of the recurrent seismic noises was through a thorough scientific investigation conducted by the Centre for Earth Sciences (CES). "We have restrictions in how we can analyse these phenomena. As a result, we have already asked the CES to examine and research the region," the source continued. The source stated that the geology department specialists will revisit the location and attempt to assess the specifics in this respect.

READ | 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team shows support to wrestlers, advises against taking 'hasty decision'

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor attend Upsana Konidela and Ram Charan's baby shower; see inside pics
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm
Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP news: Ayodhya administration denies permission for BJP MP Brij Bhushan's 'maha rally'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.