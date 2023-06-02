Kerala: Mysterious underground sounds raise concern among villagers; experts to conduct scientific investigation | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Locals in a small hamlet in Kerala's Kottayam district were alarmed by mysterious underneath noises. The residents of Chenappady village reported hearing the loud noises twice in the early hours of Friday. They said that earlier this week, similar sounds were heard in the neighbourhood and other nearby locations as well.

The residents said that the environment had not changed and that only a scientific investigation could determine the precise origin of the ongoing subsurface noises. The region will shortly be inspected, according to Department of Mining and Geology officials in Kerala.

When the sounds were originally detected earlier this week, according to a department source, they had previously checked the location. According to reports that identically large noises were once again reported today, the specialists will shortly inspect the area, the source informed PTI.

She did, however, assert that the only way to determine the true origin of the recurrent seismic noises was through a thorough scientific investigation conducted by the Centre for Earth Sciences (CES). "We have restrictions in how we can analyse these phenomena. As a result, we have already asked the CES to examine and research the region," the source continued. The source stated that the geology department specialists will revisit the location and attempt to assess the specifics in this respect.

