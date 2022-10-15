Search icon
Kerala man wins Rs 70 lakh lottery hours after getting bank notice of loan default, here's what happened

Kerala man wins Rs 70 lakh lottery: The bank had sent him an attachment notice for his inability to pay a loan amount of Rs 9 lakh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

File photo

A fisherman in Kerala won Rs 70 lakh in a lottery just hours after he got an attachment notice of his house from a bank for default on loan repayment. Pookunju, who belongs to the Kollam district of Kerala, won the Akshaya lottery of the state government on Wednesday, October 12.

He bought a lottery ticket on the day at around 1 pm and after he returned home that day, little did he know, his attempt to try his luck would make him a millionaire. However, he was told that the Union Bank Karunagapally had sent him an attachment notice for his inability to pay a loan amount of Rs 9 lakh that he had taken to build his house. 

Within hours of receipt of the bank notice, his brother called him up in the evening to divulge that the winner of the lottery ticket was announced and was won by a man with Akshaya Lottery No: AZ 907042, which was held by Pookunju himself.

He went to the same bank the next day to collect the winning amount of Rs 70 lakh, which had sent him the attachment notice. Now, Pookunju plans to close the loan which is around 10 lakh. He wants to open a small-scale business for a living.

The fisherman, who has a family including two children, was in despair because of this he was indecisive about selling the house. However, his fate, showing mercy on the fisherman, smiled at him.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

