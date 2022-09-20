Search icon
Kerala: Man tries to smuggle 1 kg gold into stomach; X-ray scan revealed metal in body

The accused, Naufal, 36, was allegedly carrying four capsules of gold in his stomach.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 07:06 AM IST

Kerala is a native of the Malappuram district. (Representational)

Karipur (Kerala): A man storing one kilogram of gold in his stomach has been arrested at Kerala's Karipur airport. 

The accused, Naufal, 36, was allegedly carrying four capsules of gold in his stomach. 

He is a native of the Malappuram district. 

According to reports, he arrived from Dubai on September 19. 

Upon receiving a tip-off, the police searched him thoroughly at the airport but couldn't find the gold. Later he was taken to the hospital for medical scans where the metal was detected in his stomach. 

In the past few months, 59 instances of gold smuggling have been detected at the airport. 

With inputs from ANI

