Kerala man takes revenge after 30 years, kills elderly couple with a hammer

Representational image

A man in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram killed an elderly couple with a hammer and later set them on fire. According to the police, the accused killed the couple as revenge after 30 years. The incident took place on Saturday morning, India Today reported.

The elderly couple, Prabhakara Kurup and Vimala Kumari, succumbed to burn injuries at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college. The accused has been identified as Sasidharan Nair who also suffered 60 per cent burns in the incident and has been admitted to the same hospital. Pallickal Police has registered a case and began an investigation.

What is the 30-year enmity?

Around 30 years ago, Sasidharan Nair's son died by suicide in Bahrain. The victim Kurup had helped Nair's son to go abroad, but he had not gotten the job. This led to him being depressed and later taking his own life.

Later, Nair then filed a complaint with the police, and Kurup was one of the accused in the case. However, Kurup was acquitted by the court on Friday. The next day on Saturday, a heated argument on Saturday turned into a scuffle between Kurup and Nair. Vimala Kumari tried to rescue Kurup but Nair took out a hammer and hit them on the heads.

Subsequently, the accused poured a bottle of petrol on the couple and set them on fire. The neighbours rushed the couple to the hospital, but they succumbed to injuries.