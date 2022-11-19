Kerala: Man's business rival kills his 4-year-old son on the way to school; arrested | Photo: File (Image for representation)

In the Kerala's district of Wayanad, Meppady, a 4-year-old boy lost his life due to a business dispute between two rivals. On his way to school, the boy was attacked by the father's business partner. On their way to an Anganwadi on Thursday, the victim, identified as Adidev, and his mother were stabbed. On Saturday, while receiving medical treatment at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, he passed away.

The kid was brutally assaulted with a sharp object by the accused Jithesh, who caused serious injuries to his head and face. According to local media reports, the man had a vendetta against the victim's family because of some business transactions he had with the victim's father Jayaprakash. The reports also stated that Jithesh and Jayaprakash were neighbours and business associates.

When the incident occurred, Adidev with his mother, Anila, was going to a nearby anganwadi. According to a Malayala Manorama report, Jithesh also assaulted the mother of the child and stabbed on her shoulder. Anila, mother of the child, who was also hurt in the incident, is said to be in critical condition. The police detained the accused man on Thursday.

(With inputs from IANS)