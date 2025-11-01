Kerala makes history, becomes India’s first state to eliminate extreme poverty, know how

Big Update! India issues NOTAM for large-scale IAF exercise across the Northeast border amid heightened border preparedness, check full schedule here
PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh today for statehood celebrations, unveil projects worth Rs 14260 crore
Halloween 2025: Alia Bhatt as Lara Croft, Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham; Priyanka Chopra poses with her 'ghost princess'
Who is Bankim Brahmbhatt? Indian-origin CEO under BlackRock's radar for USD 500 million scam in US
Big update on Dharmendra, veteran actor is stable in ICU after complaining of breathlessness
Delhi bans entry of non-BS VI goods vehicles from today; Know what it means
Delhi-NCR AQI today: Air quality further improves but remains in 'poor' category, GRAP Stage II in effect
BIG UPDATE on Recruitment Scam: CBI to probe Odisha Police SI exam, Uttarakhand SSSC paper leak
48 migrant workers from Jharkhand stranded in Tunisia for three months, forced to work for....; know what happened
Trump seeks clarification on funding food aid during shutdown after court ruling, asks democrats to 'cut this charade'
INDIA
Kerala became the first state in India to eradicate extreme poverty. This was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the state Assembly on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the announcement on November 1 on the occasion of anniversary of Kerala’s formation day.
Kerala became the first state in India to eradicate extreme poverty. This was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the state Assembly on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the announcement on November 1 on the occasion of anniversary of Kerala’s formation day.