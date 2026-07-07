Kerala: Major landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project, several workers feared trapped, rescue underway

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority told officials that at least five people were injured. No deaths have been reported so far.

A landslide hit Kerala’s Wayanad district on Tuesday, leaving several feared trapped. Fire and Rescue Services said it occurred at Kalladi near Meppady.

As per PTI, the slide was near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, at the location of an under-construction tunnel road connecting Malappuram and Wayanad.

Rescue operation underway

Officials said local residents pulled out at least three people from the site, where tunnel project workers were staying. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority told officials that at least five people were injured. No deaths have been reported so far.

According to PTI, some vehicles used to ferry employees working on the tunnel project were also hit and damaged during the landslide.

Police and National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed for rescue work.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheeshan calls emergency meeting

In response to the incident, Chief Minister V.D. Satheeshan held an emergency meeting with Wayanad Minister T. Siddique and tasked him with coordinating the rescue efforts.

As reported by ANI, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office noted that Revenue Minister A.P. Anil Kumar, along with Minister Siddique, has been instructed to proceed to Wayanad without delay.

Kerala sees heavy rain

The monsoon kept much of India on edge on Sunday. Kerala was placed on high alert for floods and landslides, while Odisha and Himachal Pradesh braced for heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department said a well-marked low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal strengthened into a depression. It is likely to cross the north Odisha coast in the next 24 hours, triggering widespread heavy to very heavy rain across eastern India.

Mumbai bore the brunt of the downpour. Overnight rain and strong winds led to a one-hour suspension of runway operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.