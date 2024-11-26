Kerala lottery results are announced daily, with specific draws taking place throughout the week

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will declare the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-443 lottery on Tuesday, November 26. The draw is scheduled for 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-443 lottery will receive Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize winner will be awarded Rs 10 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is also up for grabs. The complete prize structure includes rewards ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 5,000.

Prize Structure of Sthree Sakthi SS-443 Lottery

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 200

8th Prize: Rs 100

Winners can claim prizes up to Rs 5,000 from any lottery shop in Kerala. For prizes above Rs 5,000, winners must present their winning ticket and valid ID proof at a government lottery office or bank. All claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw to avoid forfeiture of winnings.

The Kerala Lottery results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette for verification.

Established in 1967, the Kerala State Lotteries Department is the first government-run lottery system in India. It conducts weekly lottery draws at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram, offering seven lotteries weekly to participants across the state.