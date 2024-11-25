The Kerala Lottery is a popular state-run lottery system managed by the Kerala government, featuring daily draws with substantial cash prizes. Each lottery draw is conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, and participants can purchase tickets from various locations across the state.

The Kerala Lottery is a popular state-run lottery system managed by the Kerala government, featuring daily draws with substantial cash prizes. Each lottery draw is conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, and participants can purchase tickets from various locations across the state.

Prize Structure

The prize distribution for the Kerala Lottery typically includes:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Additional lower-tier prizes ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 5,000.



How to Check Results

To check the results of the Kerala Lottery:

Visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department.

Look for the specific lottery draw result link.

You can also find results published in local newspapers or visit authorized lottery shops.



Claiming Your Prize

If you have a winning ticket, you must claim your prize within 30 days of the draw. Here’s what you need to do:

Submit your winning ticket along with a valid ID.

Provide a photocopy of your ticket (self-attested on both sides).

Include two passport-sized photographs and a signed copy of your PAN card.

Complete a claim form with an attached revenue stamp.



The Kerala Lottery not only offers exciting cash rewards but also contributes significantly to state revenue, which is utilized for various development projects. With multiple lotteries held throughout the week, including Akshaya, Win-Win, and Karunya, there are ample opportunities for participants to try their luck.