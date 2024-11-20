This lottery is part of the Kerala State Lotteries, which offers tickets in 12 different series that may vary weekly. Each week, approximately 1.08 crore tickets are available for purchase, with the top prize amounting to a remarkable Rs 1 crore.

The Kerala Lottery Department is set to announce the results of the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-118" lottery today, November 20, 2024. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This lottery is part of the Kerala State Lotteries, which offers tickets in 12 different series that may vary weekly. Each week, approximately 1.08 crore tickets are available for purchase, with the top prize amounting to a remarkable Rs 1 crore.



For those eagerly anticipating the results of today's draw, the Fifty Fifty FF-118 outcomes will be posted here on November 20, 2024. The winning numbers will be revealed during a live broadcast starting at 2:55 PM, with the official announcement expected shortly after that.