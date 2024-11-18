The Kerala lottery results are announced daily, with specific draws taking place throughout the week. The state-run lottery system features several different games, each assigned to a particular day.

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the "Win Win W 796" lottery today, November 18, 2024. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This lottery is part of the Kerala State Lotteries, which offers tickets in 12 different series that may vary each week. A total of 1.08 crore tickets are available for purchase weekly, with the top prize for today's draw set at ₹75 lakh.



Those eager to find out the results of the Win Win W 796 lottery can check them here on November 18, 2024. Stay tuned to this website to catch the live updates of the Kerala Lottery results for Win Win W 796.



Monday: Win Win

Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi

Wednesday: Fifty Fifty

Thursday: Karunya Plus

Friday: Nirmal

Saturday: Karunya

Sunday: Akshaya



Each draw occurs at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, making it accessible for participants to check the results shortly after the draws take place123. Additionally, there are seasonal bumper lotteries held throughout the year, further increasing the frequency of lottery events in Kerala