The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for 'Karunya KR-680' will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week.

Kerala lottery TODAY November 16 Karunya KR 680 Saturday lucky draw result: The "KARUNYA KR-679" Lucky Draw Result is being announced today, Karunya Kr-680, November 16, 2024, by the Kerala Lottery Department on behalf of the Keralan government. The draw will take place in Thiruvananthapuram at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction. The "Karunya KR-680" Kerala Lottery Result 2024 will have 12 series, with series modifications likely every week. Every week, 108 lakh tickets are offered for sale. The cost of the tickets may change. See if you're the Rs 80 Lakh winner by checking the Karunya KR-680 results right here. For today's live Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-680 results, keep checking this page.

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 16-11-2024 November TODAY: KARUNYA KR-680 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information on this page is provided solely for informational purposes and should not be taken as advice or endorsement. DNA does not promote or support participation in the lottery in any form.)