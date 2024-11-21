Kerala Lottery: The first prize winner will receive Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third prizes are Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

KERALA LOTTERY KARUNYA PLUS KN-548 RESULT ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2024: The Kerala State Lottery Department will reveal the results for the Karunya Plus KN-548 Lottery Draw on Thursday, November 21. The draw is scheduled to take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will receive Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third prizes are Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. To maintain transparency and fairness, an independent panel of judges will oversee the lottery draw. Stay tuned for live updates and the complete list of winning numbers starting at 3 pm.



KERALA LOTTERY KARUNYA PLUS KN-548 GUESSING NUMBERS



3178 3187 3718 3781

3817 3871 1378 1387

1738 1783 1837 1873

7318 7381 7138 7183

7831 7813 8317 8371

8137 8173 8731 8713

KARUNYA PLUS KN-548 LOTTERY: PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000



FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-548 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: Result at 3 pm

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced