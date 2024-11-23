Every week, 108 lakh tickets are offered for sale. The cost of the tickets may change. See if you're the Rs 80 Lakh winner by checking the Karunya KR-681 results right here.

The Kerala Lottery Department is set to announce the results of the "KARUNYA KR-681" lottery today, November 20, 2024. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This lottery is part of the Kerala State Lotteries, which offers tickets in 12 different series that may vary weekly. Every week, 108 lakh tickets are offered for sale. The cost of the tickets may change. See if you're the Rs 80 Lakh winner by checking the Karunya KR-681 results right here.

Kerala Lottery Result November 23: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-681 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KT 523994

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KO 590580

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:

1) KN 744433

2) KO 544260

3) KP 765382

4) KR 621174

5) KS 983072

6) KT 706900

7) KU 304968

8) KV 602903

9) KW 867209

10) KX 834494

11) KY 589648

12) KZ 259017

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:

KN 523994

KO 523994

KP 523994

KR 523994

KS 523994

KU 523994

KV 523994

KW 523994

KX 523994

KY 523994

KZ 523994

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0035 0182 2049 2274 3360 3467 3642 4913 5163 5708 6832 7106 7281 7527 8622 9396 9469 9940

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0262 0639 1483 1863 3603 3698 5283 8412 9111 9259

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0683 0884 1007 1963 4481 5077 5101 5109 5318 7364 7724 7838 8156 9128

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0053 0085 0173 0408 0649 0657 0771 0790 1198 1228 1305 1339 1389 1572 1579 1616 1666 1684 1705 1926 2251 2295 2374 2470 2535 2562 2606 2651 3078 3202 3329 3417 3426 3461 3487 3845 4050 4079 4328 4540 4554 4557 4706 4835 5277 5447 5821 5914 5922 5940 6019 6020 6083 6383 6445 6659 6707 6849 6935 7022 7061 7128 7149 7211 7443 7510 7543 7564 8250 8362 8427 8437 8452 8830 8845 9012 9321 9500 9853 9978

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information on this page is provided solely for informational purposes and should not be taken as advice or endorsement. DNA does not promote or support participation in the lottery in any form.)