Kerala Lottery November 22: The 'Nirmal NR-407' lucky draw result is being announced today, November 22, 2024, by the Kerala Lottery Department on behalf of the Keralan government. The draw will take place in Thiruvananthapuram at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction. The 'Nirmal NR-407' Kerala Lottery Result 2024 will include 12 series, with series modifications likely every week. Every week, 108 lakh tickets are offered for sale. The cost of the tickets may change. See whether you're the Rs 70 Lakh first-place winner by seeing the Nirmal NR-407 results right here. For today's live Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-407 results, keep checking this page.

KERALA LOTTERY NIRMAL NR-407 GUESSING NUMBERS

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: NIRMAL NR 407 PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR 407 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: Result at 3pm

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

HOW TO VERIFY KERALA NIRMAL NR 407 LOTTERY RESULTS?

The winning numbers from the Kerala's Nirmal NR 407 lottery results can be verified by participants using these two methods. They can visit the lottery office or go to the official Kerala Lottery Department website at www.keralalottery.info.