The first-place winner receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W 816 outcome from April 07, 2025, right here.

Kerala Lottery Results April 7: The Kerala State Lottery Department is all set to announce the result of Win Win W 816 on Monday, April 7, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Win Win W 816 Monday Winners is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Win Win W 816 Monday results for April 7, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Win Win W 816 Monday lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 75 Lakhs, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT April 7, 2025 TODAY: Win Win W 816 LUCKY DRAW PRIZE DETAILS