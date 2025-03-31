The first-place winner receive bumper 75 lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W 815 outcome from March 31, 2025, right here.

Kerala Lottery Results March 31: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the result of the Win Win W 815 Winners on March 31, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Win Win W 815 Winners is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Win Win W 815 Winners results for March 31, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Win Win W 815 Winners lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 75 Lakhs, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5000, respectively.

Kerala Lottery Result March 31, 2025: Win Win W 815 Thursday

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

\(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 28-03-2025 March: NIRMAL NR-425 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS