Kerala Lottery Results April 1: The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the result of the Sthree Sakthi SS 461 on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Sthree Sakthi SS 461 Tuesday Winners is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Sthree Sakthi SS 461 Tuesday results for April 1, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Sthree Sakthi SS 461 Tuesday lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 75 Lakhs, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5000, respectively.

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

