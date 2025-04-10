The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for 'Karunya KN-568' will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week.

Kerala Lottery Results April 10, 2025 Karunya Plus KN 568: The Kerala State Lottery Department is all set to declare the result of Karunya Plus KN 568 today (April 10, 2025) at 3 pm. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Karunya Plus KN 568 Thursday Winners is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Karunya Plus KN 568 Thursday results for April 10, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Karunya Plus KN 568 Thursday lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 80 Lakhs, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.