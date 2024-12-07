Kerala lottery result December 7, 2024 Karunya lottery ticket result draw is going to be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lottery Results December 7, 2024: The Kerala Lottery Department is set to announce the results of the 'Karunya KR 683' lottery today, (Saturday) December 7, 2024. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This lottery is part of the Kerala State Lotteries, which offers tickets in 12 different series that may vary weekly. Each successive draw is designated by an alphanumeric code. For the drawing on December 7, 2024, at 3 pm, the code is: Karunya KR 683.

See if you're the Rs 70 Lakh winner by checking the 'Karunya KR 683' results right here. India’s biggest, oldest and most popular lottery system is run by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. Started in 1967, the programme features seven weekly lotteries and six bumper draws. On Saturdays, the Karunya Lottery is played.

Kerala Karunya KR 683 Lottery Prize Structure

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000