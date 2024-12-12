Kerala Lottery results for Karunya Plus KN 551 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, December 12, 2024, at 3:00 PM.

Kerala Lottery Results December 12, 2024: The Kerala Lottery Department is set to announce the results of the 'Karunya Plus KN 551' lottery today, (Thursday) December 12, 2024. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This lottery is part of the Kerala State Lotteries, which offers tickets in 12 different series that may vary weekly. Each successive draw is designated by an alphanumeric code. For the drawing on December 12, 2024, at 3 pm, the code is: Karunya Plus KN 551.

See if you're the Rs 70 Lakh winner by checking the 'Karunya Plus KN 551' results right here. India’s biggest, oldest and most popular lottery system is run by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. Started in 1967, the programme features seven weekly lotteries and six bumper draws. On Saturdays, the Karunya Lottery is played.