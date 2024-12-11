INDIA
This popular lottery is conducted weekly, with draws taking place every Wednesday at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.
The results for the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121 draw, held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, have been announced. This popular lottery is conducted weekly, with draws taking place every Wednesday at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.
Key Details of the Draw
First Prize: The top prize for the Fifty Fifty FF-121 lottery is Rs 1 crore.
Second Prize: The second prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakh.
Third Prize: The third prize amount is Rs 5,000.
Additional Prizes: There are several other prize tiers, including amounts for the fourth to seventh prizes, as well as consolation prizes.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-121 PRIZE STRUCTURE
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY-FIFTY FF-121 LOTTERY
WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: Result at 3 pm
WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced
WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced
WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced
SSC GD Final Result 2024: Constable GD merit list likely to be released on THIS date, know steps to download
Reimagining brand narratives beyond visual boundaries
Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal rules out possibility of alliance with Congress
Bigg Boss 18’s Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal get into heated argument: ‘Kal idhar se koi bhi…’
This is India's most-valuable business group, not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance or Adani Group, its mcap is Rs...
Shah Rukh Khan visits Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant, latter pens emotional note, 'this is everything to a scared...
Kerala Lottery Results December 11 Wednesday: Fifty Fifty FF-121 winners soon; first prize Rs 1 crore
Delhi-NCR Weather: National Capital records coldest morning of this winter so far with temperatures dropping to...
Kareena Kapoor Khan gets PM Narendra Modi's autograph for Taimur, Jeh Ali Khan; poses with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 11, 2024 Live Updates: Check winning numbers here
Anurag Kashyap grooves to dhol beats with Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina at daughter Aaliyah's mehendi, watch
Meet man, farmer's son who acquired struggling company along with Amitabh Bachchan, turned it into Rs 38000 crore giant
Anil Ambani's SUPERHIT move as he makes this announcement ahead of new year, company's share price surges...
Watch: Drama outside Mohan Babu's home, actor hits journalist, denies entry to son Manchu Manoj, videos go viral
'Dad knew...': Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS he was Dilip Kumar's neighbour, his aunt sent medicines for Saira Banu from...
BTS' Jin says he is not friends with V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga: 'Sometimes you won't...'
Opposition leaders back West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as INDIA bloc head, TMC MP says alliance is...
Bank Holiday December 2024: Are banks open or closed on December 11 in THIS state?
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praises India's ties with Russia but presses expedited delivery of remaining S-400..
Renowned poet Nikki Giovanni dies at 81
Deepika Padukone's mom-in-law celebrates Dua's third-month birthday with special gesture, Ranveer Singh's mom donates..
Meet girl who earned two engineering degrees at 11, has IQ higher than Albert Einstein, she is...
Meet man who leads Rs 57789 crore company, richest Indian in energy sector, has net worth of Rs...
Meet woman, who fought depression, bounced back to crack UPSC exam, became IAS officer with AIR...
Elon Musk reacts to his old video from 1998 on future of internet: 'They thought I was...'
Meet man, son of billionaire, leads Rs 21430 crore company as MD, Amitabh Bachchan is his...
Mohammed Siraj breaks silence on ICC’s punishment for fiery send-off to Travis Head, says, ‘I'm going to…’
IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Vikramaditya Motwane criticises Pushpa 2 for dominating screens over All We Imagine As Light: 'We will throw...'
'I am uncomfortable...': Ajith Kumar REACTS to Kadavule Ajithey slogans, says 'live and let live'
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 6: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil film is unstoppable, breaches Rs 600-crore mark in India
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan says Singham Again team didn't agree to their 'genuine requests' to avoid clash
Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma hit the nets ahead of Brisbane Test vs Australia
Actor Mushtaq Khan kidnapped from Delhi-Meerut Highway, held hostage for 12 hours
Not Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Devara, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again; the most searched movie in India in 2024 is...
This is India's most searched person in 2024, it's not Virat Kohli, Mukesh Ambani, Dhoni, SRK
Paris & Nicole: The Encore: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite after 20 years, new series will stream from...
HTS's Man in Damascus: al-Bashir's Rise and the Future of Syria
Meet star, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh's heroine who was not allowed to do films, was in abusive marriage for 30 years, then..
Tech titans unite: Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai envision future with...
Anil Ambani's BIG move to focus on renewable energy, sets up...
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, and three others nominated for eviction
This is India’s most searched cricketer in 2024, it’s not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit, Shami
Amitabh begs for 'sukh-shanti', advises 'kam bolo', amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours
Watch: Ibrahim Ali Khan asks paparazzi to escort him to car after Aaliyah Kashyap's cocktail party
8th Pay Commission news: Is there any proposal underway for salary hike of central govt employees? Know here
Thangalaan OTT release: Vikram's film finally starts streaming after poor box office performance but there's a twist
SM Krishna's demise: Karnataka govt declares 3-day state mourning, holiday on...
Watch: Kalki Koechlin makes rare appearance at ex-husband Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah's pre-wedding event
Who is Shane Gregoire? Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah's to-be husband, American entrepreneur and founder of...
Will Pakistan host Champions Trophy? Wasim Akram makes BIG claim amid delay in schedule announcement
Black Panther 6.0: A Spectacular Evening of Glitz, Glamour, and Entertainment
UP: Portion of 185-year-old Noori mosque in Fatehpur demolished for 'encroachment'
Himachal plans to launch 'People Empowerment Platform' with Sundar Pichai's Google; know all about it
Aamir Khan admits Thugs of Hindostan 'was not a good film', reacts to film's failure: 'I'm not happy how...'
Meet man who has joined Adar Poonawalla's Rs 27745 crore company on key post, he will manage...
Sunny Deol says big production houses refused to work with Dharmendra and him: 'The reality of life is...'
Baby John's Wamiqa Gabbi avoids being clicked from back, tells paparazzi to...
Meet IAS officer, who scored highest marks ever in UPSC exam, his score was...
IND vs AUS: Boxing Day Test in Melbourne set to break Adelaide record as tickets for Day 1 sold out
Amid divorce rumours of Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh reveals he gets 'nervous, anxious' when Jaya calls him
What will happen if no-confidence motion against chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is passed in Rajya Sabha?
Did Khushi Kapoor copy Kriti Sanon's saree look for Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding? Here's the proof
UGC NET December 2024: Registrations to close today, check how to apply, eligibility and more
MS Dhoni surpasses Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan in the list of celebrities with most…
Watch: Salma Khan dances with Salim Khan's second wife Helen at 81st birthday celebration, video goes viral
'This is an insult to Maa Saraswati': Sonu Nigam asks politicians to not attend his concerts if...
The End of an Era: India rethinks role in post-Assad Syria
Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, seeks Rs 254578800000 loan for...
'No one was...': YesMadam clarifies after employees 'layoff' post goes viral on internet
'Purely jealous...': Siddharth compares Allu Arjun fans' turnout at Pushpa 2 trailer launch to JCB crowd, netizens react
Mumbai BEST bus crash: Driver arrested, booked for culpable homicide
BIG update on OTPs for Jio, Airtel, BSNL, Vi users, know details here
How many Hindus are there in Pakistan army? Real number revealed, it is...
Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'won’t get any industry support' despite Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 success: 'Everyone can sense...'
After Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans now prepares for comeback to MCU with Avengers: Doomsday
Meet Allu Arjun's entrepreneur wife Sneha Reddy who owns Studio Picaboo, has 9 million followers, has net worth Rs...
UP man dies by suicide in Bengaluru, alleges harassment by wife in 24-page death note
'Congress opposition will not....': RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav backs West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to lead INDIA Bloc
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor fly to Delhi to invite PM Narendra Modi for...
Akshay Kumar begins shooting for Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, drops new poster: 'Yeh darr aur...'
Meet man who lost 31 kg without giving up his favourite junk food, know how he did
Yo Yo Honey Singh Famous: Salman Khan reveals what sets rapper apart, documentary decodes his rise, fall, redemption
Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun's film crosses Rs 800 crore mark worldwide but flopped in THIS state earning only Rs..
Opposition moves no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar
Sunny Deol finally CONFIRMS starring in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, says visuals are like 'Avatar and Planet of the Apes'
CTET 2024: CBSE likely to release admit card on THIS date, check where and how to download hall ticket
Diljit Dosanjh says Jai Shri Mahakal, visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain after saying 'kisi ke baap ka Hindustan...'
In a first, Noida records better AQI this winter than during COVID-19 lockdown 4 years ago, reason is...
Diljit Dosanjh's BIG statement at Dil-Luminati Indore concert: 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai'
Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal dismisses acquisition by Allen Institute rumours, Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey responds
Can 4-day workweek boost fertility, increase family time? THIS city plans to execute it with...
Gehana Vashisht makes SHOCKING claims in Raj Kundra porn case, reveals what she saw in office
THIS street in Syria's Damascus is named after former Indian PM, reason is...
Shillong Teer Result TODAY December 10, 2024 Tuesday: Check 1st, 2nd-round lucky winning numbers
Man produces 500 litre adulterated milk with 1 litre chemicals, watch viral video
Meet man, popular Youtuber, one of India's richest educators, not Avadh Ojha, Vikas Divyakirti, Alakh Pandey, he is...
'I have waited for long to be loved': Arjun Kapoor speaks his heart out, says 'last five years have been...'
Jeet Adani pre-wedding ceremony: Meet Diva Shah, set to become younger daughter-in-law of Adani family, her father is...
Delhi-NCR braces for colder days this week as minimum temperatures expected to drop to...