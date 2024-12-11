This popular lottery is conducted weekly, with draws taking place every Wednesday at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The results for the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121 draw, held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, have been announced. This popular lottery is conducted weekly, with draws taking place every Wednesday at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.



Key Details of the Draw

First Prize: The top prize for the Fifty Fifty FF-121 lottery is Rs 1 crore.

Second Prize: The second prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakh.

Third Prize: The third prize amount is Rs 5,000.

Additional Prizes: There are several other prize tiers, including amounts for the fourth to seventh prizes, as well as consolation prizes.





KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-121 PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000



FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY-FIFTY FF-121 LOTTERY



WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: Result at 3 pm

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced



WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced