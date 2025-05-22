The first prize winner will receive Rs 1 crore, while the second and third prizes are Rs 50 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

Kerala Lottery Results KARUNYA PLUS KN-573 May 22: The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the result of KARUNYA PLUS KN-573 May 22 today at 3 pm. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The KARUNYA PLUS KN-573 May 22 is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today's draw, KARUNYA PLUS KN-573 May 22, will be accessible here.

KARUNYA PLUS KN-573 LOTTERY: PRIZE STRUCTURE