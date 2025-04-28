The first prize winner will be awarded a grand sum of Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize carries Rs 5 lakh, and the third prize winner will receive Rs 1 lakh.

Kerala Lottery Results April 28, 2025, Win Win W-819 Monday: The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the result of Win Win W-819 Monday (April 28, 2025) today at 3 pm. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Win Win W-819 is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, Win Win W-819 results for April 28, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Win Win W-819 lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Kerala Lottery Results 2025 Today: Win Win W-819 April 28 Result

Win Win W-819 April 28 Kerala Lottery: Prize details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000