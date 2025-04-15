The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.

Kerala Lottery Results April 15, 2025, Sthree Sakthi SS 463 Tuesday: The Kerala State Lottery Department is all set to declare the result of Sthree Sakthi SS 463 Tuesday (April 15, 2025) today at 3 pm. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Sthree Sakthi SS 463 Tuesday winners is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, Sthree Sakthi SS 463 Tuesday results for April 15, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Sthree Sakthi SS 463 Tuesday lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 75 Lakhs, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5000, respectively.

Kerala Lottery Results 2025 DECLARED: Sthree Sakthi SS 463 Tuesday April 15



KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY April 15: Sthree Sakthi SS 463 Lottery prize details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000