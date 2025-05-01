The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Karunya KN-571" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week.

Kerala Lottery Results May 1, 2025, Karunya Plus KN 571 Thursday: The Kerala State Lottery Department is all set to declare the result of Karunya Plus KN 571 Thursday (May 1, 2025) today at 3 pm. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Karunya Plus KN 571 Thursday is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, Karunya Plus KN 571 Thursday results for May 1, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Karunya Plus KN 571 Thursday lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 10 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 571 Thursday, May 1: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: To be updated

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be updated

WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be updated

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be updated

