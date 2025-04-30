The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-138" lottery today, April 30, 2025.

Kerala Lottery Results April 30, 2025, Fifty Fifty FF 138 Wednesday: The Kerala State Lottery Department is all set to declare the result of Fifty Fifty FF 138 Wednesday (April 30, 2025) today at 3 pm. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Fifty Fifty FF 138 is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, Fifty Fifty FF 138 Wednesday results for April 30, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Fifty Fifty FF 138 Wednesday lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 1 crore, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 10 lakhs and Rs 5,000, respectively.

Kerala Lottery Results 2025 Today: Fifty Fifty FF 138 Wednesday, April 30 Result

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

Kerala Lottery Results 2025 Fifty Fifty FF 138 Wednesday PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000