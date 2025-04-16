The Kerala lottery offers several games throughout the week, including Win Win, Sthree Shakti, Fifty Fifty, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and more.

Kerala Lottery Results April 16, 2025, Fifty Fifty FF 136 Wednesday: The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the result of Fifty Fifty FF 136 Wednesday (April 16, 2025) today at 3 pm. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Fifty Fifty FF 136 is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, Fifty Fifty FF 136 Wednesday results for April 16, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Fifty Fifty FF 136 Wednesday lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 1 crore, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5000, respectively.

Kerala Lottery Results 2025 DECLARED: Fifty Fifty FF 136 Wednesday, April 16

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY April 16: Fifty Fifty FF 136 Wednesday Lottery prize details

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000