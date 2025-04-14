The first-place winner receives bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W 817 outcome from April 14, 2025, right here.

Kerala Lottery Results April 14, 2025 Win Win W 817 Monday: The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the result of Win Win W 817 Monday (April 14, 2025) at 3 pm. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Win Win W 817 Monday Winners is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide.

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: WO 368974

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WY 536677

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WN 642205 2) WO 591418 3) WP 780846 4) WR 248122 5) WS 422880 6) WT 158297 7) WU 815693 8) WV 351413 9) WW 653308 10) WX 675360

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 368974 WP 368974 WR 368974 WS 368974 WT 368974 WU 368974 WV 368974 WW 368974 WY 368974 WZ 368974

\(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0452 0597 1300 1727 1856 3045 3213 3325 3637 4180 5580 6688 6763 6774 7670 8116 9171 9399

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1262 1706 3305 5329 6327 6813 6857 7939 9352 9558

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 3203 3208 3324 4218 4967 5292 5325 6494 7148 7452 7480 7633 7788 9305

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

