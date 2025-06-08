Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM 6 Bumper Sunday, June 8: Each ticket costs Rs 50, and the draw is represented by the code 'SM', followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM 6 Bumper Sunday, June 8: The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to declare the result of Samrudhi SM 6 Bumper Sunday, June 8, today at 3 pm. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Samrudhi SM 6 Bumper Sunday, June 8 is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, Samrudhi SM 6 Bumper Sunday, June 8, results will be accessible here. Check the Samrudhi SM 6 Bumper Sunday, June 8, lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 1 crore, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 75 lakhs and Rs 25 lakh, respectively.

Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE JUNE 8, 2025: Samrudhi SM 6 Bumper Sunday Lucky Draw PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: Rs 75,00,000 (75 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: Rs 25,00,000 (25 Lakhs)

4th Prize: Rs 1,00,000

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

9th Prize: Rs 50

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000