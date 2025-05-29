The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Karunya KN-574" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week.

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-574 May 29: The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to declare the result of Karunya Plus KN-574 May 29 today at 3 pm. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Karunya Plus KN-574 May 29 is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, Karunya Plus KN-574 May 29 results will be accessible here. Check the Karunya Plus KN-574 May 29 lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 1 crore, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-574 May 29: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 50 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To Be Announced

Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-574 May 29 prize details