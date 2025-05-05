The first prize winner will receive Rs 1 crore, the second prize is Rs 75 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh.

Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-1 May 5: The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the result of Bhagyathara BT-1 May 5 today at 3 pm. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Bhagyathara BT-1 May 5 is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, Bhagyathara BT-1 May 5 results for May 5, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Bhagyathara BT-1 May 5 lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 1 crore, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 75 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Kerala Lottery Result Bhagyathara BT-1 May 5: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

BHAGYATHARA BT-1 LOTTERY: PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 75 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

8th Prize: Rs. 50

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000