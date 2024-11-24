The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Akshaya AK 678 Lottery Result number Lottery Result draw on November 24, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Lottery Department is set to announce the results of the "Akshaya AK 678" lottery today, November 24, 2024. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This lottery is part of the Kerala State Lotteries, which offers tickets in 12 different series that may vary weekly. Every week, 108 lakh tickets are offered for sale. The cost of the tickets may change. See if you're the Rs 80 Lakh winner by checking the Karunya KR-681 results right here.

Akshaya AK-678 offers a range of different prizes:

1st: 70 lakhs

2nd: 5 lakhs

3rd: 1 lakh

4th: 5,000

5th: 2,000

6th: 1000

7th: 500

8th: 100

Consolation: 8,000

Kerala lottery Akshaya AK-678 winning numbers

Lucky numbers for 1st prize of Rs. 70 lakhs - Results awaited

Lucky numbers for 2nd prize of Rs. 5 lakhs - Results awaited

Lucky numbers for 3rd prize of Rs. 1 lakh - Results awaited

Lucky numbers for consolation prize of Rs. 8,000 - Results awaited

(For the tickets ending with the following numbers)

Lucky numbers for 4th prize of Rs. 5,000 - Results awaited

Lucky numbers for 5th prize of Rs. 2,000 - Results awaited

Lucky numbers for 6th prize of Rs. 1000 - Results awaited

Lucky numbers for 7th prize of Rs. 500 - Results awaited

Lucky numbers for 8th prize of Rs. 100 - Results awaited



(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information on this page is provided solely for informational purposes and should not be taken as advice or endorsement. DNA does not promote or support participation in the lottery in any form.)