For those who win amounts less than Rs 5,000, prizes can be claimed at any authorised lottery shop in Kerala. For amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must present their tickets along with valid identification at a bank or government lottery office.

The Kerala Lottery results for Karunya Plus KN-550 will be announced today, December 5, 2024. The draw is scheduled to take place at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants can expect the live results to start being published around 2:55 PM, with the official results available shortly after at approximately 4:30 PM.



Prize Structure

The Karunya Plus lottery typically features a range of prizes, including:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Additional lower-tier prizes are also awarded. Winners are advised to verify their numbers against the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Tickets must be surrendered within 30 days to claim any prizes.

How to Check Results



Participants can check the results through various platforms:



Official Kerala Lottery websites



Local news updates

Authorised lottery ticket vendors



For those who win amounts less than Rs 5,000, prizes can be claimed at any authorised lottery shop in Kerala. For amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must present their tickets along with valid identification at a bank or government lottery office.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the Karunya Plus KN-550 results later today!