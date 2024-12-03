Participants can expect the results to be announced at 3 PM, and those eager to find out if they have won can check the official website or follow live updates from various news sources.

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the "Sthree Sakthi SS-444" lottery today, December 3, 2024. The draw is scheduled to take place at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This lottery is part of the Kerala State Lotteries, which publishes tickets in 12 different series that may vary weekly. Each week, approximately 1.08 crore tickets are available for purchase, with the first prize winner set to receive a substantial Rs 75 lakh.

Participants can expect the results to be announced at 3 PM, and those eager to find out if they have won can check the official website or follow live updates from various news sources. The prize structure for the Sthree Sakthi SS-444 lottery includes:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 200

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

To verify winning numbers, participants can visit the official Kerala Lottery Department website or check in person at the lottery office. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days of the announcement by presenting their winning tickets along with valid identification.