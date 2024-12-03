INDIA
Participants can expect the results to be announced at 3 PM, and those eager to find out if they have won can check the official website or follow live updates from various news sources.
The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the "Sthree Sakthi SS-444" lottery today, December 3, 2024. The draw is scheduled to take place at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This lottery is part of the Kerala State Lotteries, which publishes tickets in 12 different series that may vary weekly. Each week, approximately 1.08 crore tickets are available for purchase, with the first prize winner set to receive a substantial Rs 75 lakh.
Participants can expect the results to be announced at 3 PM, and those eager to find out if they have won can check the official website or follow live updates from various news sources. The prize structure for the Sthree Sakthi SS-444 lottery includes:
1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
To verify winning numbers, participants can visit the official Kerala Lottery Department website or check in person at the lottery office. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days of the announcement by presenting their winning tickets along with valid identification.
After breakup with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora does 'Nain Matakka' with another actor, netizens react
Kerala Lottery Result Today December 3: Sthree Sakthi SS-444 winners to be announced shortly
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in stylish t-shirt featuring beau Shikhar Pahariya’s name and photos, poses with Varun Dhawan at..
Rishab Shetty on playing Maratha King in The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: 'He is a national hero'
Cyclone Fengal: Rain-hit Tamil Nadu districts battle with flood woes, PM Modi assures CM Stalin of 'all possible help'
N Chandrasekaran issues BIG message weeks after Ratan Tata’s death, Tata Sons chairman asks Tata Group CEOs to...
Bill Gates' latest remark sparks row, says, 'India is a laboratory to try...', netizens call it 'colonial hangover'
Sambhal violence: LoP Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and others stage walkout in Lok Sabha
Post Stree 2's success Shraddha Kapoor rents luxurious Juhu apartment, pays Rs 72 lakh advance, rent per month is Rs..
Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia CONFIRMS exit from Anupamaa, addresses rift rumours with Rupali Ganguly: 'I don't...'
Indonesian boy dances to Dhoom 2 song 'My Name Is Ali' as his brother plays guitar, video goes viral
Revealed! Here's why Vikrant Massey decided to retire from acting, insider says 'his fear is that...'
French govt on brink of collapse: Why PM Barnier faces no-confidence vote and will we bid adieu to Macron?
Kareena Kapoor rolls her eyes at Abhishek Bachchan at an event in viral video, netizens say 'this is curse of...'
SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal to wash utensils, clean shoes, bathrooms at Golden Temple, know why
Nandan Nilekani shares how THIS 'small act of rebellion' against his father led him to IIT Bombay, says, 'I told him...'
Nita Ambani's pivotal role in creating world-class sporting facility in India
'Ye kisika sagah nahi': Rajat Dalal shouts at Digvijay Rathee, pushes him forcefully in Bigg Boss 18, netizens lose cool
'Vlogs mein jhooth...': Prince Narula takes a dig at Yuvika for 'lying' about informing him of baby's delivery date
How Nita Ambani has been instrumental in raising Mumbai Indian's brand value
'My life is not fairytale...': Aishwarya Rai's statement goes viral amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan
Meet man who manages more wealth than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, can buy many countries, his net worth is...
Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested in US for allegedly killing ex-boyfriend, actress's mother reacts: 'She tried..'
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 3, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers, prize money
Sobhita Dhulipala to continue working in films after marriage? Naga Chaitanya says ‘Like every Telugu household…’
Allu Arjun reacts after Andhra Pradesh government approves ticket hike for Pushpa 2: 'Empowering the...'
Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas, says, 'if Gaza hostages aren't released...'
Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan drops angry tweets: 'Chup chap...'
IIT Madras student bags Rs 4.3 crore job offer; here's how much package other IITs gave this year
Despite getting married to Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya retains romantic poster with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Nitin Gadkari's seat changed, Priyanka Gandhi gets THIS seat: Here's what new Parliament seating plan looks like
Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed on December 3 due to...
Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wears jeans worth Rs 26500 at Dua Lipa's concert
'Auction dynamics are always...': Hardik Pandya's honest take on Mumbai Indians' squad for IPL 2025
'Sharam aati toh...': IAS Tina Dabi's statement goes viral, asks Barmer women to...
IIT Madras student gets Rs 4.3 crore job offer, to work as...
DNA TV Show: Maharashtra CM suspense continues, Fadnavis calls up Shinde, Ajit Pawar lands in Delhi
Badminton star PV Sindhu set to tie the knot on December 22
BTS star V’s beloved dog Yeontan dies, Kim Taehyung pens a heartfelt note
Morari Bapu’s Ramkatha in Rajkot raises Rs 60 crore
Vikrant Massey's retirement announcement could be 'some PR activity', says Harshvardhan Rane: 'Like Aamir Khan also...'
Bengaluru auto-rickshaw drivers charge extra fare from Hindi-speaking women, video goes viral; netizens call it…
Who is Maryam Faisal? Pakistani TikToker whose alleged MMS leaked after Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman
PM Narendra Modi watches Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report
'ShameOnMTVHustle': Why is Raftaar’s show trending on X?
Trouble for Anil Ambani, Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of his company to recover...
Indian Navy hopeful to finalise Rs 90000000000 deal for 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft and...
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi to enter Bigg Boss 18 as new wild card? Here's what we know
Who was IPS officer Harsh Bardhan? Youngest IPS died in road accident while on his way to join first posting
'Deeply regrettable': India on breach of premises of Bangladesh mission in Agartala
IND vs JAP, U19 Asia Cup: Mohamed Amaan stars as India beat Japan by 211 runs
Bandish Bandits Season 2 trailer: Lovers Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry turn rivals to win India Band Championship
Motilal Oswal says Rs 1.18 lakh crore Adani company stock's valuation attractive, has potential of...
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh nominates Shilpa Shirodkar after latter makes her Time God, netizens say 'this is karma'
Meet daughter of Indian businessman who owns multiple brands, leads Rs 2,475 crore company, her father is...
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's pic in super casual outfits goes viral
‘Prithvi Shaw involved in…’: Unsold IPL player’s childhood coach reveals reason behind batter’s downfall
This man was great grand-in-law of Juhi Chawla, who founded Rs 4171 crore empire, his connection with KKR is...
AI Detection and Paraphrasing: The One-Stop Solution For Flawless Writing
Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar 2024: Honoring Excellence Across The Nation at Delhi Vidhan Sabha
Amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan talks about pain, sorrow: 'I knew that...'
Who is Avadh Ojha? Popular UPSC teacher joins AAP ahead of Delhi Polls 2025
Man pets cobra with barehand, internet terrified, watch viral video
IPL 2025: This player emerges as frontrunner to lead KKR, he’s not Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh – Reports
Uber rolls out India's first shikara ride on Srinagar's Dal lake, know how to book, timings and more
BIG relief to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance as govt scraps tax on...
Cloud Security: How modern technologies protect your data online? The experience of Asha Seshagiri
'India mein khelo aur wahi...': Shoaib Akhtar has THIS advice for Pakistan over Champions Trophy 2025 humiliation
THIS Indian chicken dish has bagged 3rd spot in list of 10 best fried chicken dishes in world, it is...
This is world's largest desert, answer will you SHOCKED, not Sahara, it is...
Oxford picks 'Brain Rot' as word of the year: Here’s what is means
Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 list of winners: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh win big; Amar Singh Chamkila bags Best Film
Russia's Oreshnik: A 'cleaner' alternative to nuclear weapons?
Avinash Tiwary says Laila Majnu re-release was a 'divine intervention' for him: 'Makes you feel stronger' | Exclusive
Is Sara Ali Khan holidaying with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Actress drops hints
December 2024 Income Tax Deadlines: Know date for filing ITR, TDS, advance tax
Priyanka Chopra’s mother calls actress’s brother ‘collateral damage’ of her success: ‘I see him struggling…’
Kerala Lottery Results December 2: Win Win W-798 Monday lucky draw result OUT, first prize Rs 75 lakh goes to...
Mukesh Ambani vs Elon Musk: Good news for Tesla CEO as Modi govt may soon relax THESE rules, will pave way for…
Meet 10-year-old Indian-British genius, who is smarter than Albert Einstein, Stephen Hawking, his IQ score is...
Before Kash Patel, THIS man was Donald Trump's first choice as FBI director, he is...
Guinea: Over 100 dead after clash erupts between rival fans at football match, watch viral video
Abhishek Bachchan's marriage advice goes viral amid his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai: 'All married men....'
Sunidhi Chauhan channels her inner child, recreates little girl's viral eyeliner moment, watch here
Meet man, Mukesh Ambani's close associate, lives in Rs 1500 crore home, helped Akash Ambani with...
‘Latest fashion’: Influencer's dress made from over dozen fish leaves internet in splits, watch viral video
Meet richest child actor who started off with YouTube, played lead in famous TV series at 9, his net worth is Rs...
South Korea may soon become first country to disappear from Earth, reason will leave you SHOCKED, it is...
US President Biden pardons son Hunter, says he was "selectively" and "unfairly" prosecuted
Dua Lipa's Levitating X Woh Ladki Mashup irks Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son: 'Why has it always...'
Delhi pollution: Air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI at 274; schools to remain in....
Donald Trump appoints daughter Tiffany's father-in-law as senior adviser on Middle East Affairs
Cyclone Fengal crosses north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts; heavy rainfall continues
Shillong Teer Result TODAY December 2, 2024 Monday: Check 1st, 2nd-round lucky winning numbers
Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting, fans ask 'PR stunt hai kya?'
Farmers' protest march from Noida to Delhi today: Check routes to avoid, traffic advisory
Watch: Abhishek Bachchan's video from Aaradhya’s birthday party surfaces amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai
Weather Update: IMD issues alert for Kerala, predicts heavy rainfall in Karnataka due to cyclone Fengal, check here
Meet woman, who topped class 10th, 12th, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, secured AIR...
Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to 'Prem Ki Naiyya', internet calls her 'chhoti angel'